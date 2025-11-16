Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,322,720 shares during the quarter. HudBay Minerals makes up about 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 0.5%

HBM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

