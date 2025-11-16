Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $128,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $216.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.