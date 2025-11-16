Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $106,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $529.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.31 and its 200 day moving average is $493.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

