Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.89.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.05 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

