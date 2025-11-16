Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.1%

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,448,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $298,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,656.28. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $301,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,867.04. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $901,210. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 44.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

