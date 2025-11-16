Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) Issues Earnings Results

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CEPO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,692. Cantor Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 million and a P/E ratio of 86.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cantor Equity Partners news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,607,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,048,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,721.97. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,615,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,889,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,623,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $4,085,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

