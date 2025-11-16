GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

GoodRx Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,460. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $196.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 13.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 20.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

