ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICUI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 253,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the sale, the director owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $560,977.90. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,303.20. This represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 140,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.