Generali Investments Management Co LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

