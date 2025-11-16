Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cloudastructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 2.9%

CSAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 548,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,844. Cloudastructure has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Cloudastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cloudastructure by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares during the period.

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

