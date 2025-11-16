Sanders Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,824,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. Accenture makes up approximately 3.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.05. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.