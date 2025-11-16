Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – November 15th

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Leap Therapeutics, Cypherpunk Technologies, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPTX

Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYPH

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

See Also