Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $116.32 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $116,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

