Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,461 CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $116,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 570,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.45 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

