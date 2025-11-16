CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $146,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

