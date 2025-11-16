Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 176,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 347,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,297,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $309,551,000 after buying an additional 722,559 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 205,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

