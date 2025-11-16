Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group accounts for about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group set a $294.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $269.52 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

