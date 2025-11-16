Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Biogen Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

