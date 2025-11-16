Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $6.01 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82,937 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

