Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EPRX
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter.
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
- About the Markup Calculator
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.