GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Arete raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,018 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

