Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ARAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Arrive AI in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrive AI in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ARAI stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Arrive AI has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arrive AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrive AI during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrive AI during the third quarter worth $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrive AI during the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrive AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000.

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

