TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the period. TAT Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of TAT Technologies worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TATT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TATT stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.85.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.27 million.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

