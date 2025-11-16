Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

