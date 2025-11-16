Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.20. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Coya Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 462.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

