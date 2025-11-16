Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

