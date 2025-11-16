Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

