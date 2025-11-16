iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.0%

BATS:QUAL opened at $194.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

