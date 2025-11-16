Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,665 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,557,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,515,000 after acquiring an additional 809,857 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,234,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

