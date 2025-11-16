Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

