GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $777,075,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

