Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,140 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $842.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.58. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

