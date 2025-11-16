Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

