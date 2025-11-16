Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.7% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $205.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $208.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.