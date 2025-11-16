Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

