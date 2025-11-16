Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 874 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

