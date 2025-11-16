SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 851,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 842,210 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

