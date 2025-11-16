FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

FG Nexus Stock Performance

FG Nexus stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. FG Nexus has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $41.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of FG Nexus in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. ThinkEquity started coverage on FG Nexus in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FG Nexus in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

FG Nexus Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

