WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

