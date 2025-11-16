GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $591.81 and last traded at $577.6380. 4,032,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,392,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
