IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $46.37. 49,263,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 24,957,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.58.

IREN Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IREN

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in IREN by 10.9% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,621,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in IREN by 126.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IREN in the third quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

