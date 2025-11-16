NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $22.41. 25,885,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 14,305,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuScale Power by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

