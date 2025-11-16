Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.37 and last traded at $148.26. Approximately 15,067,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,852,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.