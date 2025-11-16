Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4%

TRI stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

