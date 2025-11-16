Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.