Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,426,832 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426,832 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Bank of America worth $610,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BAC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.