Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Visa by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $329.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $604.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

