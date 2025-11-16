Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,675 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $329.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.69.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

