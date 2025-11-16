Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 570.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

TWLO stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,001 shares of company stock worth $4,486,482 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

