Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 4,238 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

